The new single Cold from Launceston raised singer-songwriter Medhanit released this month is an exploration of her identity, one that actively rejects the notion of the black experience as one solely of suffering.
Through catchy Afropop rhythms and strikingly colourful imagery of her music video, Medhanit said she aimed to challenge the warped perception of blackness she internalised while growing up in a predominantly white community.
"I guess, when you have certain color skin, there are lots of preconceived ideas and expectations and boxes that people are more than happy to pop you in," Medhanit said.
"It's an active choice and it's exhausting sometimes everyday, to try and step outside of those preconceived ideas."
Now settled in Brisbane, Medhanit made herself known in the Tassie scene over the years, making appearances at Mona Foma, Party in the Paddock, Junction Arts Festival and more.
Last year, she joined dance music trio Pnau as one of their live singers and performed on Holy Holy's Triple J Like A Version cover of Post Malone & Swae Lee's Sunflower.
Medhanit said her vision for Cold's music video, which featured on Triple J's music video program rage last week, was a hyperbolic celebration of black joy.
"It completely rejects the notion that the black experience is just suffering," she said.
While fast-paced and full of colour, the video begins on a more sombre note, depicting Medhanit thrashing underwater, voiced over by a poem she wrote at the start of the year.
"I think by having that contrast at the beginning directly highlights the juxtaposition between vibrant, Afrobeat bliss and then that really introspective quiet...it comes down to the darker and more saddening parts of wearing your skin everyday," Medhanit said.
"The black experience is not solely suffering though, there are so many complexities in one's identity; to laugh and cry and dance and move and scream all sometimes all in the same day."
She said she hoped to release a few more singles and focus on playing more shows this year.
"I'm pretty much back to the writing sessions now which is really nice, but we're definitely keen to get another single out this year," she said.
"I wouldn't have been able to put the video and track out without the team that I had.
"For everyone to understand what an emotionally fragile piece that it was to me; I hope that people can find their own meaning and attachment to Cold."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
