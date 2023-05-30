The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Labor leader details Right Priorities Plan in parliament

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White addresses media on Parliament House lawns on Tuesday, backed by the party's caucus.
Labor leader Rebecca White addresses media on Parliament House lawns on Tuesday, backed by the party's caucus.

Labor leader Rebecca White in her budget reply in parliament on Tuesday said should the party form government after the next state election, it would provide Homes Tasmania with funding to significantly expand its MyHome program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.