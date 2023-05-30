Labor leader Rebecca White in her budget reply in parliament on Tuesday said should the party form government after the next state election, it would provide Homes Tasmania with funding to significantly expand its MyHome program.
Through the shared equity program, prospective home buyers can purchses a home with a deposit of 2 per cent.
Homes Tasmania's contribution is calculated on the market value of the property and varies on the property type.
The program participant must pay out Homes Tasmania's share within 30 years.
Ms White said an injection in the program of an additional $20 million would allow 200 more Tasmanians access to it.
She said Labor would lift the program's current income caps and expand the programs eligibility to include joint ownership by siblings, not just couples.
Ms White said the program would be opened to people who may have previously owned a home, but had not for 10 years, due to divorce or other circumstances.
"And when the first group of 200 move on from the program, the funds will be reinvested, making room for 200 more and 200 more after that," she said.
Ms White had announced on Monday that Labor in government would oversee the construction of 1000 dedicated homes under a rent-to-build scheme, above Homes Tasmania's target of 10,000 new homes by 2032.
Before her budget reply at midday, it was announced Labor would fund a $98.9 million regional healthcare package which would upgrade and expand services at the state's 18 regional hospitals and health facilities and employ more than 200 workers in the process.
Ms White in her speech said Labor would put a pause on short-stay permits for new homes, review the state's planning scheme, and fast track repairs public houses that were unfit for tenancy.
She said in the party's first 100 days in power, Labor would implement an electricity price increase cap of 2.5 per cent for all households and businesses.
Ms White said this would result in an annual saving of $500.
Ms White said Labor would develop an excursion fund to help schools give students more experiences without making parents pay for it and it would increase childcare subsidies for TAFE students.
She said parents would be able to pay school fees on a quarterly basis or by direct debt, rather than in full.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
