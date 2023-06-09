Double agent Issy Declerck will be providing the intel when reigning champions Launceston United square up to unbeaten South Hobart in the Women's Statewide Cup final on Monday.
The 22-year-old defender played nearly all her junior soccer at Darcy Street and has a boyfriend in the men's team but played down how much inside information she can provide on the club.
Declerck said there was no secret formula to beating a side which sits top of the Women's Super League with seven wins and two draws from nine games and has stormed into the cup final on the back of two 5-2 victories.
"I don't know if there is a key to beating them but we're going to work hard on the day, play our game and hopefully we can come out on top," she said.
"They're two very talented sides. United won the flag and statewide cup last year and will be looking to go back-to-back and I'd love to do that with them.
"But South Hobart always have a drive to win and I can see them trying to kick it off this year."
Hobart-born Declerck retains fond memories of playing with the southern powerhouse.
"Personally, I'm a bit nervous going up against them but I've gelled really well with the United girls, they're such a supportive bunch and I'm really excited to take on the challenge.
"There's been lots of movement from players this year so I don't know if there'll be anything the same there. I had Alastair Russell as my coach last year and he's excellent and Craig Westwood. I couldn't speak more highly of them both. And obviously there's the impact of Ken Morton as well.
"There's always plenty of banter. I'd been there for quite a few seasons so made a few close friends. It's always nice coming up against them. We're friends off the field but play hard on it. It's a bit of fun.
"But we're always up for a challenge and we've been working hard with Nick (Rawlinson) here so I'm excited to see how it goes."
Declerck, who also spent a season with Southern Championship side Beachside, moved north last year due to boyfriend Jack Bowman's work as a doctor and to continue her nursing studies.
"Having Jack on the opposite sideline is a bit interesting as well but it's always nice to see him there."
Swiftly slotting in alongside captain Nichy Clark and Katie Hill in the backline, Declerck retains fond memories of playing against United and hopes to share in their success.
"They're such a great bunch of girls, always very hospitable and it's lovely to be part of that side now. Hopefully we'll have a good turnout and we'll come out on top."
However, she is not a fan of separating the state's showpiece finals.
"It's a bit disappointing that this year the women's and men's finals are separated because that does bring a big, supportive atmosphere. It's very disappointing that FFT have made that decision and we won't have as big a crowd supporting us.
"It's a great day and they really make a full day of it but with the under-21s as well it needs more time. You can only do what you can do but hopefully they take it into consideration for the following years and we can have some sort of gala day again."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
