Astute Brighton trainer Stephen Shaw wasn't taking any of the credit for the successful plunge on his promising stayer Brew Horse in the Pink Cup at Elwick on Sunday.
Shaw is regarded as a good judge and his horses are always well respected by punters, often firming significantly in the betting.
However he admitted Brew Horse's first-up win over 1400m caught him by surprise and he played no role in the horse firming from $14 to $7.00.
Shaw told the Tasracing web site that he didn't back the five-year-old and had told his friends not to, either.
"I didn't think he could win over 1400m and he's not (normally) a first-up horse," the trainer said.
"But the good tempo gave the horses that were sitting midfield a chance to get over the top."
Brew Horse scored his previous win in lowly benchmark 62 company in January 2022 but Shaw thought enough of him to throw him in the deep end to wind up his last prep.
After a placing behind Super Swoop and Assaranca in the Sydeston Cup, he contested the Launceston Cup when he was far from disgraced in finishing seventh to Aurora's Symphony.
"He didn't have much time off after the Launceston Cup, just seven weeks, then we brought him back to the track a few times and galloped him and that got him ready for this race," Shaw said on Sunday.
"I'm over the moon with what he's done today - it's a real thrill actually."
Young Victorian reinswoman Olivia Weidenbach has done very well since moving to Tasmania.
She is not only the leading female driver in the state but also sits in the top 10 on the overall premiership.
However not all her drives have been pleasing stewards.
The official stewards' report from Sunday night's Mowbray meeting said that Weidenbach had been "counselled" regarding the tactics she employs in many of her races.
Stewards said these tactics could best be summarised as "lead at all costs".
She was told that this had left some of her recent drives open to question and she was advised "she must drive her horses (in a manner) which leaves nothing to doubt or query."
Stewards also weren't happy with the tactics employed by driver Troy Madden on Graphite Stride in Sunday night's opening race.
They said that after racing wide from the start and around the first turn, Madden had persisted with a forward move, eventually securing the lead at the 1100m.
In the stewards' opinion, this early effort had "an adverse effect" on the horse which was under pressure at the 800m and effectively uncompetitive from the 500m.
Madden was suspended for three meetings after being found guilty on an "unacceptable drive" charge.
Former Victorian greyhound Nyah Nyah Demon broke the 278m track record while recording her second Tasmanian win at Mowbray on Monday night.
Trained by Eileen Thomas at Invermay, Nyah Nyah Demon zoomed over the short trip in 15.83 seconds to just eclipse the long-standing record of 15.85 set by Bulla Country in April 2015.
At the same meeting, Leith trainer Gary Johnson produced the first four placegetters in the inaugural Kings V Queens Tasbred final.
The four greyhounds - Buckle Up Elise, Buckle Up Eli, Buckle Up Bahati and Buckle Up Ginna - are all raced by his wife Robyn and are from the same Sennachie - Buckle Up Ellie litter.
Buckle Up Elise has consistently made the finals of feature races and finally broke through for a win as the $1.90 favourite.
"She is a tremendous chaser who has to work hard in most of her races trying to come from behind," Robyn Johnson said.
Favoured runners got the money in both the Country Derby and Country Oaks finals in Hobart on Tuesday afternoon.
The races are normally held in Devonport but have had to be relocated while that track is closed and it was two Mangalore trainers who made the most of their home track advantage.
Black Tsunami, trained by Mick Stringer, overcame a tardy start to rail inside the leader on the home turn and take out the Derby by almost a length from the fast-finishing Legendary Danger and Fawn Shadow. He started $3.20 favourite with TAB fixed odds.
Roxy Rocker, trained by Gary Fahey, led all the way to win the Oaks by almost four lengths from her $2.50 co-favourite Manila Puno and $101 outsider Miss Butterfly.
Leading jockey Brendon McCoull copped a $600 fine for his whip use on the winner Shim at Elwick on Sunday.
Stewards found that McCoull used the whip nine times prior to the 100m, four times more than permitted.
Leading trainer Scott Brunton copped a $200 fine on an unusual "negligence" charge after declaring a jockey for one of his horses when stewards said he should have known that the jockey couldn't make the weight.
David Pires had to be replaced on Eagle Street by Georgie Catania.
Pires (Her Thoughts) and Chelsea Baker (Geegeeluckystar) were both reprimanded for not riding their mounts out to the finish, with stewards satisfied that neither incident affected the placings.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.