After another month of Tasmanian State League action, The Examiner's Josh Partridge has put his selector's hat on and picked a team of the year so far.
Players with an asterisk beside their name were also selected in the April team of the month.
Back pocket: Cohen Stephenson (North Hobart)
North-West product Stephenson has impressed down back for the Demons, named in the best players five times.
Full-back: Ben Donnelly (Kingborough)*
The Tigers' vice-captain leads what is still the league's tightest defence, conceding 288 points across four matches.
Back pocket: Keegan Wylie (Clarence)*
Full of pace, Wylie sits second in rebound 50s for the league and averages 24 disposals per game.
Half-back flank: Josh McGuinness (Lauderdale)*
The former AFL-listed Bomber has continued his strong start to the season as the competition's most prolific rebound-50 player.
Centre half-back: Tyler Martin (Lauderdale)
Martin leads the league in intercept marks while also having a strong kicking efficiency percentage.
Half-back flank: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
Plugging himself in several positions, Cox-Goodyer is named at half-back, runs through the middle and has kicked 18 goals so far.
Wing: Josh Arnold (Glenorchy)*
The Magpies' coach has had plenty of football through the middle but can drop back if necessary and has been named in all seven of Glenorchy's bests.
Centre: Bryce Walsh (Lauderdale)
Walsh has the highest average disposal count of 34.7 per game, collecting a massive 44 touches last weekend.
Wing: Lochie Griggs (Kingborough)
Staking a case for one of the league's most improved, Griggs was unlucky not to make the team last month.
Half-forward flank: Jake Hinds (Launceston)*
After kicking nine goals in the first month, Hinds booted that in one game against Glenorchy and leads the Peter Hudson Medal.
Centre half-forward: Jack McCulloch (North Hobart)*
Stepping up to the Demons vice-captaincy this year, the former Coastal young gun has kicked 18 goals this season.
Half-forward flank: Michael Blackburn (Lauderdale)*
Sitting fourth in the Peter Hudson Medal with 16 goals, 'Sticks' has found the goals in all of his games.
Forward pocket: Max Collidge (Kingborough)*
After leading the goal-kicking last month, Collidge has somewhat cooled off but is still in the top six.
Full-forward: Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough)*
Tomkinson still leads the media-voted player of the year award by two votes.
Forward pocket: Brandon Leary (North Launceston)*
Leary's Hawthorn pre-season has obviously held him in good stead for a strong 2023 - kicking 15 goals in six matches.
Ruck: Alex Lee (North Launceston)*
Despite missing a match and sitting out half of another, Lee still leads the hit-outs with 270.
Rover: Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)*
Last year's Alastair Lynch Medallist is the leading disposal-getter with 235.
Rover: Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston)*
Launceston's co-captain has been fantastic over the course of the last month and is leading the side's disposals.
Interchange
Lachie Clifford (Kingborough)*
A contested and clearance beast for the Tigers, the side's skipper leads from the front.
Ben Simpson (North Launceston)
Two best-on-ground performances in a row have Simpson in second for the player of the year.
Jack Aherne (North Launceston)
Another much-improved player, Aherne started on half-back before impressing up forward.
Sam Green (Clarence)
A different style of ruck to Lee, Green is almost seen as an extra midfielder for Clarence.
