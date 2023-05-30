A Swansea man told police in a video-recorded interview that it was his wife's idea to lie to police in a statutory declaration.
Cedric Harper Jordan said that his wife, Noelene June Jordan, had started the idea to tell police that the couple stayed in Swansea on the night of Shane Barker's death.
The couple have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
In an interview on October 30, 2009, Mr Jordan said that the couple decided it would be "better if we said we were at home, and that's what we stuck to".
The jury has heard that on August 10, they made the statutory declaration that they were at home on the night of Mr Barker's murder.
However, when police informed them that their phone travelled up the Midland Highway on the night of the alleged murder, they then said that they went to KFC at Kings Meadows.
In an October 30 police interview, Mr Jordan said that Mrs Jordan was worried about rumours that their daughter Rachel's boyfriend (Justin Titley) was a mafia hit man and was in line for retribution from a family called Triffett.
"She got that scared," he said.
Detective Sergeant Joe Riley asked whether he knew any Triffetts. Mr Jordan said: "Wouldn't know them if I fell over them."
He said they decided to lie about their August 2 whereabouts on the Thursday before Mr Barker's funeral on August 7.
"We discussed this and decided it would be better if I backed her up on why we lied," he said.
Police asked Mr Jordan why he went to Mr Barker's home to dig up bricks from Barker's backyard after the separation from their daughter.
"It suggests to me you had no time for this bloke, and you weren't going to give him anything?" Detective Sergeant Rick Newman asked.
"He wasn't going to use them," Mr Jordan said.
He said he gave them away to a friend at Kalangadoo on the way back to Swansea.
The trial continues
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.