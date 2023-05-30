The Examiner
Tasmanian Parliament votes for gender committee membership change

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:34am
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston. File photo
The government on Tuesday failed in its attempt to replace former Liberal backbencher Lara Alexander on the Joint Gender and Equality Committee with another government member.

