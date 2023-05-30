The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset Council discusses Sideling fallout, school footpaths

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasman Highway near Scottsdale. Picture by RoadsTas
Tasman Highway near Scottsdale. Picture by RoadsTas

Road conditions as a fallout from the redevelopment of the Sideling and a lack of footpaths were raised by councillors at Dorset Council's May meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.