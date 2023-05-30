Road conditions as a fallout from the redevelopment of the Sideling and a lack of footpaths were raised by councillors at Dorset Council's May meeting.
Councillor Edwina Powell raised there had been an increase of traffic using side roads while the Sideling continued to undergo upgrades.
"... and so Dorset owned and maintained roads are deteriorating," Cr Powell said.
"Can council apply for some government grant funding to contribute to maintenance of these roads, only caused by the redevelopment of the Sideling?"
She listed the deteriorating roads as the following:
Mayor Greg Howard responded to the question during the meeting, saying the council regularly assessed the road condition and provided regular maintenance.
"Roads can deteriorate quickly during wet weather, but the same time council have to justify moving heavy machinery for one or two potholes," Councillor Howard said.
He said the council received road grants through the federal government, not the Tasmanian.
General manager John Marik also added he believed there wasn't a funding mechanism available to tackle the problem raised by Cr Powell.
"But officers can investigate other funding of approximately $2.2 million in grant funding that Council have received for 2023/24 for other projects," Mr Marik said.
"So by funding those other projects it means that Council doesn't have to use its own money for those. The ones that have been mentioned tonight, I will definitely raise with the Infrastructure team and include as part of Council's maintenance program."
Councillor Beth Donoghue says school children, elderly people, people pushing prams and strollers, and very young children have no safe avenue to walk to school in Bridport.
She said without footpaths there was no alternative than for pedestrians to walk on the streets, giving examples of Frances, Charles and Murray streets as being without paths.
Cr Donoghue also said the intersection of Scott and George Street in Scottsdale was also a threat to school children crossing the road because of the steep embankments of Scott Street.
She said there was nowhere safe to stand while crossing the road.
She asked for the council to prioritise safety in its budget.
"Can the footpath review that was undertaken some two years ago be brought to a council workshop for an update and further review?" Cr Donoghue asked.
Mr Marik said the council's proposed 2023/24 annual plan listed the road and footpath plans to be reviewed, and that includes some representation relating to industry.
"However, officers can certainly take your feedback in relation to the footpaths," Mr Marik said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
