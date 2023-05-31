Launceston City's under-21 coach Alex Gaetani is happy to focus on the bigger picture.
While his side could harbour legitimate title aspirations in the statewide junior competition, Gaetani said the undoubted focus at Prospect Park is on Daniel Syson's NPL Tasmania side.
"The fact that the NPL side is third and pushing for second, that's the big thing for me because that's the sign of a strong club," he said. "It's important that the first team is doing well and we are the support team, especially throughout the week.
"For a Launceston club to finish second or third in the NPL would be great. Devonport, South Hobart and Glenorchy is a tough nut to crack and not been done for a long time. That would be a good environment for long-term success."
Fresh off a 2-1 derby win over Riverside, City (4-1-3) sit third in the under-21 competition, six points behind South Hobart and Clarence (both 6-1-1).
City also sit third in NPL Tasmania (5-1-2), two points behind Glenorchy (6-0-2) - who they visit on Saturday - and six behind unbeaten leaders Devonport (7-1-0).
Gaetani expects to lose his best players to first-team duty and relishes his role in a coaching team also including Syson's former Devonport teammate Nathan Pitchford.
"Nathan is an amazingly smart human being, one of the most skilled high-performance people in Tasmania. So our players have a very professional environment. I'm one part of a team and have ownership of the 21s. We train with the NPL who can call on our players such as Tito (Brown), Woody (Jack Woodland) and (Mac) Wilcox and that all comes from training together.
"Our best is as good as anyone but we don't know who's going to be playing each week so it's difficult and makes for an inconsistent competition."
All three Launceston teams hit the road on Saturday with Fernando Munoz's United facing the toughest task at fortress Valley Road.
"We just have to work hard 100 per cent for 90 minutes but it's so hard to maintain this," he said in the wake of Saturday's 5-0 loss to Knights.
"I believe in my boys. They are a very good group and want to keep going and learning."
Riverside make the long journey to Kingborough with coach Helder Dos Santos Silva returning from the suspension that kept him out of the dugout during Friday's 4-0 loss at City.
"It was very hard not to be able to talk to my players," he said. "I thought we were the best team but did not score and when you don't score you get punished and lose games.
"We made massive progress in terms of how to press an opponent but they are a more experienced side and scored the goals.
"Kingborough is a massive game because we have to bounce back and there are no excuses any more. We need to work harder. We are a brand new team with new staff and need to learn quickly."
A match-up with arch rivals South Hobart presents Launceston United with two opportunities on Sunday.
With the teams sitting first and second in the Women's Super League, United have a chance to close the gap to just a point if they can inflict the Southern big guns' first defeat of the campaign.
However, it also provides Nick Rawlinson's charges with an early invitation to look for potential weaknesses with the sides also set to meet in the Statewide Cup final at KGV just eight days later.
South have won seven of their eight league fixtures to date, including a commanding 2-0 victory at Birch Avenue in round four when Lucy Roberts ran the show. Only Devonport have taken points off the Darcy Street outfit, the sides sharing six goals in an entertaining round-two clash.
South have been equally ruthless in the cup, recording back-to-back 5-2 wins to eliminate New Town and Devonport.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.