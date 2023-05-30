Sophia Smith says she wants to make a difference, and a scholarship will help her to pursue her passion of environmental sustainability.
She was one of eight University of Tasmania students to receive an agricultural science scholarship on Monday.
Studying at the Launceston Campus, Ms Smith was the 2023 recipient of the Professor George Wade Scholarship in agricultural science.
"I feel honoured to receive this scholarship, as I grew up on Flinders Island and had to move to mainland Tasmania to undergo higher education to follow my dream of working in the sustainable agricultural industry," Ms Smith said.
"By gaining this financial support I have been able to afford required books, fuel expenses and to buy myself a pair of boots that are easy to keep clean when moving between different farm visits, with biosecurity in mind."
She said she was eager to learn more about the agricultural industry.
The scholarship Ms Smith received recognises the late Professor George Wade who was a respected plant pathologist, who established the School of Agricultural Science at UTAS in 1962.
The total amount of scholarships awarded on Monday to four Launceston and four Hobart students was $150,000.
Each student is enrolled in a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours at the university, which is taught by the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture director Professor Michael Rose said a degree in agricultural science developed sought-after skills that could see graduates working in diverse roles including on farms, at board tables, in classrooms, in laboratories, or advising governments.
"With six jobs to every agricultural graduate in Australia, our graduates are spoilt for choice and taking their pick of diverse and exciting jobs around Australia," Professor Rose said.
"These scholarships are important for our students as they help to alleviate financial pressure and allow students to focus on their studies. We're incredibly grateful for the continued support of our generous donors."
The agricultural science scholarship recipients for this year were:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
