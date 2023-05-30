Tasmania JackJumpers are a step closer to finalising their roster for the 2023-24 NBL season.
They have filled their final development player spot with Josh Tomasi re-signing on a one-year deal.
He joins Walter Brown, Sean Macdonald and Tre Armstrong as DPs for the upcoming season.
The 208-centimetre forward was originally selected through the JackJumpers' 2022 DP invitational trials.
A concussion injury kept the 23-year-old Victorian off the court for much of the back half of last season, however he has now recovered from his symptoms.
"I've been doing great, the body is feeling great now and I'm ready to do whatever is asked of me and continue to build this season," he said.
"(The recovery from concussion) was tough especially towards the back end of the season, where I felt I had really settled in and wanted to get back out there but that's life and all part of it."
Tomasi made the most of training last year.
"Coming in everyday and learning ... you just have to dive in, you can't be one foot in and one foot out," he said.
"The best thing is I had great guys around me. I had Jarred Bairstow rallying around me or as much as (Will) Magnay beat me up in practice, he would always be there for me or give me something to work on.
"You do your role, you do your job, do your time and you never know what's going to happen. You just have to stay ready and the best thing you can do is be available ... whatever is needed of me, I'll be there."
Tomasi is currently representing Malta, through his dual citizenship, competing in the 'Games of the Small States of Europe' which is being hosted in Malta's capital, Valetta.
"That's my heritage, my grandfather is Maltese," he said.
"He came on a boat from Malta so it's a really proud moment for me to be able to play the sport I love while representing my Maltese heritage and play for him and play for my family here.
"Our aim is to win the gold medal. I hope we can inspire kids who might have Maltese heritage to pursue basketball and see what's possible for them."
Tomasi will return to Australia in late June where he'll resume his NBL1 South season with Nunawading Spectres.
He was averaging 10 points and six rebounds per game before going overseas.
JackJumpers co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said Tomasi was a great competitor.
"We're really pleased to secure him as a DP for another season and see him grow even further in our program," he said.
Tasmania JackJumpers' 2023/24 NBL playing roster
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.