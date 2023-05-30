The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers' Josh Tomasi re-signs as development player

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:30am
Josh Tomasi. Picture by Rod Thompson
Josh Tomasi. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tasmania JackJumpers are a step closer to finalising their roster for the 2023-24 NBL season.

