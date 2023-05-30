The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

TSL and NTFA leading goal-kickers after weekend of May 27

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell leads the NTFAW premier goal-kicking. Picture by Rod Thompson
Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell leads the NTFAW premier goal-kicking. Picture by Rod Thompson

Leads continued to be extended atop the goal-kicking ladders in both the TSL and NTFA across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.