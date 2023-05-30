Imagine driving a $600,000 car as a 20-year-old.
It sounds amazing but comes with pressure and it's something Launceston driver Lochie Dalton has learned to become more comfortable with.
"Early days, I did struggle a bit when I first went to cars, I was like 'geez if I crash this, I definitely can't afford it'," he said.
Dalton explained he had great sponsors who supported him.
"They've really taken the pressure off me and it's just like 'look, if you make a mistake it's all right, it's a part of learning as long as you learn from it'," he said.
"Early days, it was very nerve-racking but I've hopefully put it behind me and I'm more relaxed about it.
"You don't want to go out and crash but you want to be able to go your hardest without that in the back of your mind."
Dalton is aiming to become one of Tasmania's most successful drivers and join a list that includes Marcos Ambrose, Greg Crick and John Bowe.
"I want to have a strong career in Australia to start with, breaking through to the main game (Supercars) and building a résumé here in Australia," he said.
"I'd like to start there and then have a successful career in Australia and then look elsewhere, whether it's a bit of NASCAR stuff in America or a bit of GT3 (Cup Grand Touring Cars) stuff in Europe."
The Sydney-based driver is racing in the Supercars Super2 Series and the Australian Trans Am Series this year.
He's made a positive start with Trans Am podiums for Garry Rogers Motorsport at Symmons Plains and Phillip Island.
The emerging star then finished third in the Supercars in Perth as well as competing in Newcastle.
His next Trans Am event is in Winton, Victoria, in June while his next Super2 round is in Townsville in July.
Dalton has gone from strength-to-strength since his days as a champion karter.
The long-time Launceston Kart Club member was the first-ever Tasmanian to win the Australian Karting Championship and first from the Apple Isle to win a AKC round in 2018.
The former St Patrick's College student, who has been mentored by the likes of Launceston-based champion drivers Tim Shaw and Marcos Ambrose, is living his dream but it's not without challenges.
He explained it would cost about $500,000 to compete in the Super2 Series this year as he strives for a full-time drive in the main game series.
The Tasmanian, who drives for Brad Jones Racing, explained why Supercars was so expensive.
"The cars are around $600,000 and they're working on ways to make it cheaper and more affordable," he said.
"The money goes to maintaining the car and pays wages for mechanics, engineers, the general team costs, accommodation, flights and all your simple things like servicing the car and tyres.
"Once you break it down, you can understand why it does cost so much.
"I often get asked 'how much do you get paid to do this?' and people get a pretty rude shock when I tell them how much I'm paying to do it."
Dalton said he was having a busy year with six Super2 and seven Trans Am rounds as well as work.
The budding carpenter has put his apprenticeship on hold and is a driver trainer.
"I help people with defensive driver training in Sydney. So helping youth stay safe on the road," he said.
"I also coach people in racecars so there's two opposite ends there."
The Examiner male junior sportsperson of the year finalist in 2018 said it was satisfying work.
"It makes you open your eyes up with road safety and how vulnerable people are when they're first on the roads. It's awesome to give back like that," he said.
"Then with teaching someone and just being there. Even giving them a ride in a car and seeing their expressions makes me realise how special it is and how fortunate we are to be doing it."
If you would like to support Dalton on his journey you can email him at: lochie@lochiedaltonracing.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.