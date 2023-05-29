Launceston cyclist Sam McKee has sketched out his hectic travel schedule leading to two major global championships.
And not content with major commitments on both track and road, the versatile 18-year-old is also targeting gravel.
This year's Devil's Cardigan race in Derby on June 24 will double as the national gravel championships and McKee hopes to use it as part of his preparations for August's Junior Track World Championships in Colombia and Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad.
The multiple junior national track champion and Team BridgeLane recruit is understandably excited about his upcoming commitments.
"The whole of August will be travelling around Colombia and Trinidad and maybe somewhere else to train as well," he said.
"I've never done anything like this before. The longest flight I've been on was five hours so it's a whole new experience for me. I'd love to do really well and maybe come away with a medal. I want to aim high."
McKee is fresh off stage and general classification victories at the Canberra Junior Tour and expects further National Road Series commitments, including the Tour of Tasmania, but has his short-term sights set on the North-East.
"The Devils Cardigan should be good fun. I've done it twice before but had bad mechanicals on both so I'm hoping for a solid race. It's the Australian national title so if there's a junior (under-19) category, I will target that.
"It was a good trip away and I was really glad to get the win and GC. I learned that Canberra gets pretty cold but I had a good time racing and it showed the legs are coming along nicely.
"I'm super excited about the Youth Comm Games and really looking forward to it. I've known for a long time but had to keep it confidential. I don't really know what to expect except hard racing.
"August is when my season really starts so I'm really looking forward to the rest of the year."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.