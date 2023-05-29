Northern Golf are holding their annual dinner at Launceston Golf Club on Friday, June 23.
An alternate drop main and yummy dessert are on the menu and the cost is $50 per person. All golfers and their partners are welcome.
For tickets contact Rick on 0418 909589 or email info@northerngolf.com.au
Pennant flags will be presented at the dinner.
Northern Tasmania more that held their own in the pennant state finals.
At Mowbray, Prospect Vale men defied the cold, cloudy weather to prevail in a thriller over Tasmania Golf Club, 4-3. Josh Milich was the star of the last game to decide the result. A pair of clutch up and downs on the last two holes saw Milich win his game one-up over Stuart Bonnitcha.
Congratulations to coach Bryce Gorham as he has worked with the majority of the team for many years and assisted in Prospect Vale landing their first state flag.
Division two saw Launceston successful over Seabrook (5.5 to 1.5) with Dan Hillier going 20 holes to prevail one-up. Captain Joel Harwood was full of praise for his squad. Division three went to North West Bay in a cliffhanger with two games going to the 19th hole.
At Devonport, Riverside women were too strong for Burnie (4-1), Devonport won division two (3-2) and Launceston won division three (4-1) against Sheffield.
Considering the weather, there was a good field of 21 for the taxi golf event at Deloraine.
For all the brave souls that went out in the hurricane, I have to say, the conditions in the clubhouse from where the secretary was watching, were superb!
It is official, taxi golf have a player in their midst that thrives on windy and cold conditions, as it was daylight between first and the rest.
Well done Allison Unwin on what would have been a great score of 39 points on a normal day, but was exceptional for the conditions.
Leading scores: Allison Unwin 39, Mal Pearce 34, Barry Cash 33, Dave Harrison 29, Brian Unwin 27, Ian Jacob 27, Clive Challis 26.
NTP winners: men, Jeff Benge, Steve Lawler and Barry Broadby; ladies, Allison Unwin x3.
Next game is at Poatina on June 18.
Launceston veterans are holding their annual charity day in aid of The Examiner's Winter Relief.
Eighty players are registered for the event with Prospect Vale sending 22.
Donations will be accepted on the day and it is anticipated that $2000 will be donated to the appeal.
Moorina's tournament saw 28 entrants on ladies day, which was a good day for their little club and the weather was great.
Winners were: A-grade, R Taylor 87, L Vandermolen, 93; B-grade, J Williams 98, M Ennis 99; C-grade J Gibson 102, L Carter 107; nett over the field L Carter, 65.
Saturday winners: A-grade, S Krushka 69 nett, A Loren 70 nett; B-grade, F Wagner 68 nett, Kev Wagner, 73 nett; C-grade, B Holbein 75 nett, Kirk Wagner 76 nett; nett winner over the field F Wagner, 68.
The weekend went like clockwork and all players enjoyed the sunshine and food.
Greens Beach is the venue for a Mid-Winter Youth Classic for under-23 players across 36 holes on July 1-2.
Additionally for beginners, there is a nine-hole event. Entries are open and online. Go to www.golf.org.au/events and scroll to July 2023. The event contact is Elizabeth Anderson on 0419 036130 or email juniors@golfsouthtas.org.au. Entries close on June 27.
An upcoming event is the St Helens tournament on the long weekend in June. Entries close on June 3 and are available at www.sthelensgolfclub.com.au or www.northerngolf.com.au/fixures.html
