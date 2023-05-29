The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Josh Foley is heading to Hobart with new exhibition titled Hyper Landscapes

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 30 2023 - 10:28am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Foley at his home studio in front of a work in progress. Picture by Paul Scambler
Josh Foley at his home studio in front of a work in progress. Picture by Paul Scambler

Ahead of his 40th birthday, Glover Prize winning artist Josh Foley is gearing up for his newest solo exhibition, titled Hyper Landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.