Ahead of his 40th birthday, Glover Prize winning artist Josh Foley is gearing up for his newest solo exhibition, titled Hyper Landscape.
A Launceston based artist, Foley will unveil the new works on his birthday in Hobart at Despard Gallery.
He said the exhibition was the culmination of a lot of experimentation in landscape genre over the past 15 years.
"The focus as the title implies is landscape, but there will be some other elements such as still life and maybe a bit of portraiture thrown into the mix," Foley said.
"I suppose by alluding to using that prefix of hyper, I'm talking about the sense of landscape we're surrounded by in a broader sense of the human and technological landscape, and how those things intermingle."
It's a period of reflection for Foley, who has done around 25 solo shows throughout his career.
He's was the youngest artist to win the Glover Prize, Australia's most prestigious landscape art award, at 27-years-old.
In terms of landscapes, Foley said we sometimes took Tasmania's uniqueness for granted.
"I suppose I'm always thinking of a broader, international context as well of where my ideas are situated, because I'm sort of playing with art history a lot and the conjunctions between those things," Foley said.
"But in saying that, quite a few of the landscapes I paint are actually just from around the streets, which is about as local as you can get.
"Perhaps more than anything, Tasmania presents a sort of gothic quality to live in as it's an isolated space with such a violent history."
He said the solitude of the island presented an incubator of uniqueness to art.
"If you're surrounded by people you can get drowned out," he said.
While the number of pieces in the new exhibition was unconfirmed, Foley said he aimed to get around 17 included.
"It's only really just coming together now, I'll probably have a couple from my Melbourne show as well," Foley said.
Hyper Landscapes runs from June 28 to July 22 at Despard Gallery, with the official opening on the 29th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.