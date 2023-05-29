Launceston cyclist Sam McKee's route to the Junior Track World Championships will take a detour via the Caribbean.
Less than a month after earning selection for the global championships, the 18-year-old has also been named in the Australian team for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.
It will result in a frenetic travel schedule for McKee who will compete in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11 and then the Colombian city of Cali from August 23-27.
McKee, who won two golds and a silver medal at March's national champs in Brisbane, is the only Tasmanian in the Australia team of eight for the Commonwealth Youth Games and will contest track events in Trinidad's National Cycling Velodrome.
Meanwhile, the Launceston Christian School and Launceston College student did not let the upcoming international fixtures distract him from domestic affairs as he claimed leadership of the under-19 National Road Series at the weekend.
Riding for Team BridgeLane, McKee won two stages and the overall general classification in the NRS under-19 opening round in Canberra.
Burnie's Alex Eaves is fourth on GC and Launceston's Jack Hadley fifth.
In bitterly cold conditions which plummeted to -5, four Tas Uni Fairbrother riders rode as a team to support Hadley in his quest for GC and Lachlan Oliver, also of Launceston, who came fifth in the kermesse.
Other Tasmanian riders racing the Canberra Junior Tour included Jonas Shelverton (Hobart) and Vinnie Manion (Mersey Valley) in the under-17 division. Manion finished second on GC and Shelverton fifth after taking a bunch of podium results between them.
First-year under-17 riders Gus Challis and Henry Jones, both of Launceston, used the racing to get some valuable experience.
Caleb McKenzie, of Launceston, and Monty Manion, of Mersey Valley, came second and third respectively on GC after a swag of podium results in the under-15s.
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, of Hobart, also claimed a number of podium finishes to end up second in the women's under-19 NRS round.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.