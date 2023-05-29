The Rotary Club of Longford is fresh off celebrating its 60th anniversary last week and is showing no sign of slowing down.
The club has made its presence in the town more permanent when it established a community shop on Marlborough Street two-and-a-half years ago.
Club secretary and chairman of the shop committee David Ford said the shop had provided opportunities for Rotary to increase community engagement.
"Really, the only time people saw Rotary was when we're cooking snags," Mr Ford said.
"Where as now we have this great big sign in the middle of Longford and it makes us a lot more approachable."
Since opening off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the shop had raised about $269,000 to put back into Rotary projects.
Those projects include ones in Longford and Tasmania, as well as further afield such as emergency relief during flooding in Pakistan and support for Ukraine.
Mr Ford praised the work of non-Rotary volunteers at the shop.
"Without them the whole thing wouldn't run. There's about 10 of them who spend a significant amount of time each week keeping the shop open," he said.
Across the six decades of community involvement the club has raised an estimated $1.5 million for a myriad of causes, he said.
Mr Ford said raising funds for Toosey Aged Care was one of the major projects for the Rotary over the years.
A relationship with the aged care home stretches back to raising funds for it through monthly dances at the Perth community hall, through to more recently to donating a car to the centre to support day trips.
Mr Ford hoped the shop would continue picking up momentum and for the club to continue to engage with Longford community.
"Hopefully Rotary can keep going on for another 60 years in Longford and providing services into the future," Mr Ford said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
