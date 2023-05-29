The Examiner
Bracknell's Beau Malkin cleared from hospital with concussion

By Ben Hann
May 29 2023 - 4:22pm
Bracknell's Beau Malkin (left) has been cleared of any structural injuries and left hospital this morning. Pictures by Paul Scambler
There was positive news for Beau Malkin and Bracknell Football Club on Monday morning with the injured ruck cleared of any damage to his spine or neck.

