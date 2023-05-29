There was positive news for Beau Malkin and Bracknell Football Club on Monday morning with the injured ruck cleared of any damage to his spine or neck.
Many at the club feared the worst in Rocherlea on Sunday after Malkin landed heavily on his back following a ruck contest and reported a tingling sensation through his body in the Redlegs' NTFA Aboriginal Round loss to the Tigers.
Bracknell president Neil Philpott provided an update on the player's condition.
"He's got bad concussion, he's very sore, but there's no serious spinal damage," he said.
"He definitely won't play this week and next week we have a bye, so we'll just keep seeing how his concussion is going the week after that, but I reckon he'll miss that too."
Philpott added that Malkin had been cleared from hospital, however, had no memory of the incident.
The incident capped off what had been a nightmare day for Bracknell, with two deaths of people involved in the club occuring earlier on. Philpott pointed to the role that football has provided during days like these.
"Football clubs, they bring people out and help them feel safe, they know they'll get looked after," he said.
"I think that's the best thing about football clubs, we go in there to win and all that, but I think there's more to football clubs than just winning, they're very good, especially in a community like Bracknell."
NTFA president Scott Rigby was full of praise for the doctors and trainers who tended to Malkin at the scene, claiming that "common sense prevailed" with the football match ending so as not to rush the paramedics.
"I think every club understands the importance of having the trainers and the support team, that they must work to care for the welfare of their players," he said.
"Hats off to them, there's always more we can do as an association to put more support around them, but at the moment, they're doing a pretty good job."
While the injury rightly took the focus of the occasion, Sunday's game was also a day of celebration, being the third edition of Aboriginal Round.
Rocherlea president Graeme Gardner explained the importance of the day for the club and the community.
"It's a great opportunity to educate given the lack of knowledge of Tasmanian Aboriginal history," he said.
"They were proudly speaking languages and the dancers performing the art of ceremony, the smoking, all those aspects of the ritual culture just transition into the game itself.
"The guernseys have a story attributed to the club and where it comes from, it's what the communities are made of."
Rigby reiterated while praising Gardner for his role. "It's a great celebration of our First Nation people's culture and also of what our Aboriginal players have brought and contributed to the NTFA," he said.
"The feedback I've had from the community and clubs involved has been overwhelmingly positive in the sense of just being part of a day.
"Looking at the crowd they were absorbing it all, which tells me that Graeme and the team are really hitting home with the message.
"We're a big community organisation, we have our part to play so it's really pleasing that it's going well and on the right track and obviously we'll take guidance from Graeme, but the more we can celebrate, the better."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
