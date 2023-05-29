Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping Turk Warrior can take over the mantle of Tasmania's top sprinter when he returns to racing later in the year.
The star four-year-old, who is currently spelling, is likely to target the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray and $109,000 Carpet Charge at Spreyton.
He ran fourth to The Inevitable in last year's Newmarket and won the inaugural Carpet Charge.
Stevenson said he wasn't expecting to run into The Inevitable again as the All-Star Mile placegetter would most likely be chasing bigger targets on the mainland .
"The same could apply to Bello Beau because I read that Adam (Trinder) is looking at the Melbourne spring and maybe even the Golden Eagle in Sydney," he said.
"But Turk Warrior won't be going away again - he didn't cope with that at all.
"There will be some good money to be won here."
Turk Warrior finished his last campaign with a sixth to Jigsaw in the $200,000 Hareeba Stakes at Mornington on April 22.
"He's spelling now and will stay in the paddock for a nice break," Stevenson said.
"I might bring him back into work for six weeks to break it up a bit then he'll go out again and come back for a similar campaign to this year."
Turk Warrior's overall record is an impressive 11 wins and five placings from 19 starts.
He has earned $650,000 in stakemoney and bonuses.
Tasmania's leading thoroughbred trainer Scott Brunton is facing two potentially serious charges in Victoria that will be heard at a date to be fixed.
The charges relate to the late scratching of his horse Tsunami Sam at Warrnambool on May 4 when the horse was presented to race unshod (in contravention of the rules).
In a statement released on Friday, stewards said that when questioned Brunton had told them that Tsunami Sam was wearing tips (shortened shoes) on his front feet but nothing on his hind feet.
He gave evidence that he had fitted the tips on the front hooves himself.
However, five days later, at a second interview, Brunton admitted he had misled stewards and that he had not fitted tips to the horse prior to the race.
As a result, he was charged under AR 232 with giving evidence at an interview or inquiry that was false or misleading.
Stewards further stated that, after his initial interview on raceday, Brunton was told to return to the stewards' room after race six so the inquiry could continue.
They said he failed to do so and, as a result, he had been charged under AR 232 (h) with disobeying a stewards' direction.
The charges have been referred directly to the Victorian Racing Tribunal.
Tsunami Sam raced at Cranbourne eight days after the Warrnambool incident when stewards reported he pulled up lame.
Longford trainer Todd Rattray has no interstate plans for star pacer Harjeet despite his near- track record win at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Harjeet followed up a 1:54.9 win in the Launceston Mile a fortnight earlier, with a 1:59.8 all-the-way win over Cool Water Paddy and Rackemup Tigerpie in the City Of Devonport Quality.
The track record of 1:54.4 is held by Call Me Hector.
Rattray told the Tasracing web site that Harjeet went "terrific" and his recent form was a reflection of the horse's general contentment.
"He's been good the last month and has been a lot happier at home," the trainer said.
While Rattray said he wasn't looking interstate with Harjeet, he may do so with rising star Magician.
The four-year-old took his record to seven wins and six placings from 14 starts when he led all the way to beat smart horses Will He Like and Last Of The Mohicans.
Magician's immediate aim is the $60,000 Raider Stakes final in Hobart on July 16 and he may then chase Tasmania's spot in the inaugural $2.1 million TAB Eureka at Menangle in September.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.