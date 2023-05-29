The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

No more trips away for star Tasmanian sprinter

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 29 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turk Warrior wins the inaugural Carpet Charge at Spreyton on Devonport Cup day. He will stay home for a similar campaign next season.
Turk Warrior wins the inaugural Carpet Charge at Spreyton on Devonport Cup day. He will stay home for a similar campaign next season.

Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping Turk Warrior can take over the mantle of Tasmania's top sprinter when he returns to racing later in the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.