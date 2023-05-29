The Examiner
Noelene June Jordan told police she lied because she feared payback

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Senior sergeant Rick Newman leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston
Senior sergeant Rick Newman leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston

A Swansea woman accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told police she lied to police about her whereabouts on the night of his death because she feared payback.

