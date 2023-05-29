A Swansea woman accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told police she lied to police about her whereabouts on the night of his death because she feared payback.
Noelene June Jordan, 68, told Detective Sergeant Rick Newman that she lied because she feared payback from another family.
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker at Mr Barker's East St Campbell Town home at about 6.35 pm on August 2, 2009.
The jury has heard that Mrs Jordan told police in a statutory declaration on August 10 that she did not leave Swansea on August 2, 2009.
In a subsequent interview on September 21, 2009, after police pointed out that Telstra tower information showed they were on the Midland Highway, she told police that the couple had travelled through Campbell Town to KFC at Kings Meadows.
In the October 30, 2023 interview, she said a friend told her that another family was out to get her daughter Rachel Jordan's partner Justin Titley.
Mrs Jordan said that she heard a rumour that Mr Titley was a mafia hit man and had killed Mr Barker.
The trial continues on Monday afternoon.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
