Adelaide a reference for Hobart stadium

ADELAIDE and its stadium have become the reference point for those favouring a stadium in Hobart. Its praises are sung on high, and it is a magnificent stadium within walking distance of the city through parkland and across the Torrens. They are good assets and not to be sneezed at. Nonetheless, the comparisons should stop there. Adelaide has a population of 1.367 million and two AFL teams. Seventy-seven per cent of the population of South Australia lives in Adelaide. Hobart has a population of 253,241 and the prospect of one AFL team. Only 46 per cent of Tasmania's population live in Hobart. Now I don't want to be a knocker. I don't believe we needed a new stadium just to get an AFL licence. I still don't. Now that it is a requirement, however, I won't be manning the barricades to vote against it. I would nevertheless encourage our government to stare down the AFL and build a different kind of stadium. One without a roof. One built for the community as much as AFL. One where it is required to be utilised as much as possible and when the AFL are not in town to stage gala days for women's and junior footy and for the local league. The MCG has multiple games pretty much each weekend during the footy season. With its magnificent surface, York Park is treated more as a sacred site, with very few games during the season and limited access for the local community. We have enough corporatised sacred sites. It's time we designed such infrastructure for the good of all.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
LIVES will continue to be lost at the Isle of Man (The Examiner, May 28) and in Targa Tasmania so long as race track speed limits of 200 km/h or higher are achieved on public roads where otherwise the highest velocity permissible is 110km/h and that is on only a small percentage of the system where ideal conditions exist.
Sudden deceleration kills people in road accidents - race tracks have run-off areas and fences, which induce a glancing swipe from an errant vehicle that softens the blow.
Death and serious injury are inevitable when drivers/riders compete in an environment where they can reach out and touch immovable, unforgiving roadside hazards as they whiz by at speeds up to a double ton.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
VALE Jak Brereton. Proprietor of the Longley International Hotel (LIH), who, unfortunately, has left the stage of life leaving a legacy of live music juxtaposed with a no poker machine policy.
Longley International Hotel features intrastate and interstate bands, drawing audiences from all four corners of the state but providing an important venue for aspiring bands to commence their varied careers.
Thank you, Jak, for your everlasting contribution to Australian music.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
What should we see in the mall? Customers.
Put in a McDonald's. Horrible, but it brings in the punters and local food businesses will become viable next door where now they are not. Retail will then follow.
Brad Goldsmith, Nunamara
I HAVE just returned from the rally against the stadium in Launceston. I learned about this at 12.30, and the attendance was rather sad! There were no posters or mentions of it happening other than on Facebook. We stopped the pulp mill through people's power, but we had well-known people organising the rallies. I invite Richard Flanagan, Tammy Tyrell, Jacqui Lambie, and Michelle O'Byrne to organise a rally up north where 70 per cent of us live. Who wants to be lumbered with a $15,000 debt per person in interest in the next two years because of Jeremy's obsession and the AFL's blackmail and bullying?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
ANY AFL team member who can't play in an open-air stadium in the middle of a Tasmanian winter is a wuss!
Ian Broinowski, Hobart
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.