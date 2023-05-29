NTFA Aboriginal Round under-18s - Rocherlea v Bracknell

Rocherlea and Bracknell kicked off proceedings for NTFA's Aboriginal Round at Rocherlea Football Ground.
The Saturday morning clash followed a similar pattern to the seniors match later in the day, with the Tigers jumping out of the blocks with a flourish.
The Redlegs stepped up their game from there, but the home side were able to hold on, winning 9.11 (65) to 6.5 (41).
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
