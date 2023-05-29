Launceston's auction house Armitage Auction has some rare items up for grabs in an auction currently running online, including a special item car lovers are sure to enjoy.
The prized item, a 1970 XY 351 GT Falcon replica was from a deceased estate along with a 50th anniversary Ford Falcon XR6.
Auctioneer director Andrew Snooks said the Falcon was bought as a shell many years ago. It has since had installed a new engine and was turned into a GT replica.
"We're hoping to see somewhere around $50,000 for it, if it were a fully original GT it would be worth much, much more," Mr Snooks said.
"You don't see many of these muscle cars anymore, they're all tucked away in someone's garage, but we get a few that see the light of day."
He said since the new engine was put in, the Falcon had only driven 50 or 60 kilometres.
"Early last year, we had a nice couple of early Holden's which sold quite well," he said.
"Everyone's wanting these sort of collectors to put away for an investment these days."
Besides the cars, 1,970 lots are up for this week's auction including paintings, collectables and more.
"There's certainly something for everyone," Mr Snooks said.
"You just never know what's going to come in the door."
The online auction closes Wednesday May 31 at 1pm, and bids can be made online at Armitage Auctions website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.