Micro-mobility provider Beam could be issued a formal permit to operate within the City of Launceston, with councillors set to consider the matter when they meet on June 1.
E-scooters have been allowed to operate within the city on a trial basis since late 2021, and councillors unanimously adopted a report recommending several protocols however this did not include specific details.
Issues to be addressed included signage changes, provision of dedicated e-scooter parking bays, and deadlines for Beam to respond to issues flagged by the public.
Further details have been clarified in the permit, which will be tabled as part of agenda papers at the upcoming council meeting.
The indicative annual fee charged to Beam would be $7000, which a council report states will cover infrastructure and administrative costs incurred by the City of Launceston.
The permit also imposes compliance requirements on Beam like responding to reports of dangerously-located scooters within 30 minutes or clearing unused scooters within 24 hours.
Beam would also be required to report monthly and annual usage figures, incidents and other metrics to the City of Launceston if the proposed permit is accepted.
Scooters would still be limited to the boundaries of the trial area, which includes the following suburbs:
Commercial e-scooter operations started in Launceston in 2021, when Beam and Neuron both signed on to the council's micro-mobility trial.
The latter company withdrew from the trial in December 2022, citing "a number of commercial and operational factors" including an "oversupply" of e-scooters in the city.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
