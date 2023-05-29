The Examiner
E-scooter provider Beam could be given a formal permit to operate in Launceston

By Joe Colbrook
May 30 2023 - 7:00am
Beam scooters in George Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Micro-mobility provider Beam could be issued a formal permit to operate within the City of Launceston, with councillors set to consider the matter when they meet on June 1.

