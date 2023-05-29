Baba's Kebabs has its sights on George Town for its next Tasmanian franchise.
A development application for the food outlet has been advertised with the George Town Council for community feedback.
The proposal said it would be located on 93 Macquarie Street, George Town.
"George Town has a limited food service industry, and the establishment of the proposed new business will provide greater take away choices and employment opportunities in the area," the application reads.
Two staff are proposed to work at the establishment, and its hours of operation would be 10am to 7pm.
The planning report included a change of use to facilitate the opening of a food business.
The application said the impacts on amenity, privacy and noise would be minimal and was located within proximity to existing facilities.
The report recommended the proposed development be approved subject to reasonable and relevant conditions.
A George Town Baba's Kebabs would bring the number of Tasmanian stores for the franchise to six. There are already outlets at Prospect, Mowbray, Legana, Campbell Town and Devonport.
A decision on the proposal is expected to be made at a future George Town council meeting.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.