TSL votes: Ben Simpson continues surge, Jobi Harper named best

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 29 2023 - 12:41pm
North Launceston's Ben Simpson has produced consecutive best-on-ground performances. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson has continued his stellar form with another three votes in his side's momentus four-point win against Tasmanian State League-leaders Kingborough.

