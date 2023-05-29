North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson has continued his stellar form with another three votes in his side's momentus four-point win against Tasmanian State League-leaders Kingborough.
The second-year skipper backed up his massive 36-disposal match the week before with 19 this time around, alongside seven tackles, five clearances and a goal.
Simpson was well-supported by playing-coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, whose 17 touches and five goals earned him two votes. Tigers' Jack Tomkinson also received a vote.
The emotions were flipped for the Bombers' cross-town rivals Launceston who fell by a single point against North Hobart.
Despite the loss, Jobi Harper's dominant display of 34 disposals, five clearances, five tackles and 10 rebound 50s were enough to be named best on ground.
Harper was the sole vote-getter for the Blues, with Jack McCulloch and Jack Sandric polling for the Demons.
At the end of round eight, Tomkinson has kept his two-vote buffer in the lead with 10 to his name, while six votes in two weeks has brought Simpson up into second with eight in total.
There is a tie for third, with McCulloch now level with Clarence's Sam Green on seven votes.
Glenorchy v Lauderdale
North Hobart v Launceston
North Launceston v Kingborough
