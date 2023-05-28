Riverside and Prospect Vale have won Golf Tasmania's division one pennant titles.
Riverside defeated Burnie 4-1 to claim the women's crown at Devonport Country Club with Melanie Thurlow, Margaret Ashdown, Eliza Cloherty and Amanda Smith victorious.
Prospect Vale endured a much tighter affair, prevailing 4-3 against Tasmania GC in the men's finals at Mowbray Golf Club with James Fiddian, Josh Milich, Ryan Thomas and Ronan Filgate winning their matches.
Meanwhile, Launceston had to settle for two out of three titles, defeating Sheffield 4-1 in the women's division three pennant and Seabrook 5 1/2 to 1 1/2 in men's division two but going down 4-3 to North West Bay in division three.
