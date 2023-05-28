Eight Tasmanian players were invited by the Australian Croquet Association to play for the Tasmanian Bronze Medal with the winner to represent the state in national titles.
Phil Roach, of Kingston Croquet Club, won the competition from John Colquhoun (Eastern Shore).
Roach had four of his seven matches going to three games allowing him to win six overall, one ahead of Colquhoun.
Other games were close with Sue Beattie, of Kingston, showing her usual good form to come third.
Feedback was had in regards to the improved state of the lawns and organisation of matches.
The state croquet team will train at the Northern Tasmanian centre before leaving for Perth, Western Australia, in September for the interstate series and the men's and women's Australian champion singles events.
