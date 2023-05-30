In just under two years of business a Launceston bookstore has helped people across the globe chase down thousands of novels, textbooks and manuals as a "book finder".
Quixotic Books owner Toby Wools-Cobb's business is earning a reputation as far afield as England and the United States for locating rare, esoteric or out of print books.
His bookstore on Brisbane Street is already unique in stocking an eclectic collection of oddities - "books you never see anywhere else," Mr Wools-Cobb said, "like the History of Severed Heads".
And opening in August 2021, Quixotic Books was planned as a two-sided business: one side its physical store and the second its "book finder".
"That service is about tracking down books you cannot find," Mr Wools-Cobb, who has a background in archaeology and information systems, said.
"Someone comes to me and says they can't find this book, they know it exists, they might not know the author or the title, and that's where I come in."
The book finder portion of Quixotic Books began as a "little experiment" where Mr Wools-Cobb planned to complete 100 jobs and see if he "was any good at it" - he completed 800 in 12 months with a 90 per cent success rate.
"It just kind of blew up," he said.
"At any one time now, I have 100 to 150 clients I'm looking for books for at once."
When a request is lodged by a customer, Mr Wools-Cobb said he can often find it within one sitting, and if he can't, the book is entered into a long-list of harder to find titles.
A recent find was one such long-listed book, an out-of-print edition of a 1630 textbook, Academy of the Sword, which was a request made before Mr Wools-Cobb first opened the business two years ago.
"As long as they're willing to wait, if they have patience, that's all I ask of the client," Mr Wools-Cobb said.
He said finding editions which have sentimental value - like half-remembered titles from childhood - to the searcher was a rewarding experience, and highlight a case where he found a difficult to locate edition of the Rubiyt of Omar Khayym.
"When it means something to the client, that's a great feeling to find that for them," he said.
Book finder request regulars are often PHD students, collectors, those seeking Mr Wools-Cobb's assistance in "building their library" and surprisingly farmers hunting for manuals on antiquated equipment.
A large proportion - roughly three quarters - of the business's clients are locals, which Mr Wools-Cobb said was often underestimated.
"Just because we're in Launceston and Tasmania, it doesn't mean people aren't interested in accessing the wider book world," he said.
Those wishing to use Quixotic Books services can only do so through the Book Finder form on the business's website and the minimum spend a client makes is $60.
