Pacer Loyola Trios takes out Latrobe Cup at $41 to make it two longshot wins in a month

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
Loyola Trios, driven by his trainer Kyle Pratten, storms past his rivals to win the Latrobe Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by Stacey Lear
A clever drive by Lietinna trainer Kyle Pratten saw Loyola Trios score his second longshot win in less than a month in the $14,000 Latrobe Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

