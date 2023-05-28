A clever drive by Lietinna trainer Kyle Pratten saw Loyola Trios score his second longshot win in less than a month in the $14,000 Latrobe Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The well-travelled pacer looked anything but a $41 chance as he stormed home from last to score a 2.5m win over Sports Illustrator with Blue Label 2m away third.
Loyola Trios also won at Mowbray four weeks ago starting at $26.
Pratten took the eight-year-old back to last in the early stages of Sunday night's 2200m race and saved ground on the inside before getting one off the pegs in the back straight.
He had improved to third approaching the home turn then came three wide on the corner before setting out after Sports Illustrator who had dashed to the front.
The win would have floored most punters as Loyola Trios' starting price was more than double that of every other horse in the race.
The Mach Three gelding raced in Victoria, NSW and Queensland before Pratten and his co-owners bought him for a bargain basement $3000 in 2021.
He has since won four races in Tasmania including three on the Launceston track.
The Latrobe Cup meeting, run at Devonport until that track was closed, also featured the Sheffield Cup, Leigh Plunkett Mares Feature, City Of Devonport Quality Free-For-All and 3YO Pace, all $14,000 races.
All For Dave, driven by Mark Yole, ran down Mister Gently to win the Sheffield Cup and give Brighton trainer Kelly Reggett her first winner.
As expected, trainer Rohan Hillier supplied the quinella in the Leigh Plunkett, with Miss Papenhuyzen finishing slightly too well for her stablemate Baby You A Song.
Hillier chose to drive Baby You A Song, who dashed to the front in the straight, but his brother Troy brought Miss Papenhuyzen with a late run to score by 1.9m.
Harjeet wasn't far outside the track record while leading all the way in the Free-For-All.
The Todd Rattray-trained and driven favourite went 1:54.8, only 0.4 seconds outside the record held by Call Me Hector.
He won by 1.4m from Cool Water Paddy, who trailed him on the pegs, with Rackemup Tigerpie, who raced in the death, 2.4m away third.
The 3YO Pace was a stroll in the park for Harjeet's stablemate Nyack ($1.35f) who led and went to the line untouched to score by 12m.
