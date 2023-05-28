The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Promising filly wins second race since recovering from fractured pelvis

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hobart winner Shim with Leah Wells and her son Jay. Wells nursed the promising filly back to health after she fractured her pelvis.
Hobart winner Shim with Leah Wells and her son Jay. Wells nursed the promising filly back to health after she fractured her pelvis.

Promising filly Shim continued her successful comeback from a fractured pelvis when she scored a fast-finishing win in the Class 1 Handicap at Elwick on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.