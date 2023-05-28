Promising filly Shim continued her successful comeback from a fractured pelvis when she scored a fast-finishing win in the Class 1 Handicap at Elwick on Sunday.
Shim suffered the injury at her first start almost 12 months ago and, according to trainer Leon Wells, was nursed back to health by his daughter-in-law Leah.
The Wordsmith filly has now won twice in four starts since returning to the track and been unlucky at the other two.
Brendon McCoull brought her from the rear of the field in Sunday's 1200m race and she powered home to beat Her Thoughts and Milla's Ready in a tight finish.
Wells now has Shim in his Brighton stables after she began her career with his sons and training partners Dean and Trent at Spreyton.
"They had a bit of trouble with her at the trials - for some reason she didn't want to go onto the track and things like that," the trainer explained.
"I don't know why because she's the quietest horse you've ever seen.
"Anyway we brought her down here (to Brighton) and haven't had a problem with her since.
"So she'll be staying here at the moment."
Shim was based at Spreyton when she made her debut as a well-supported favourite on her home track last July.
"She led but pulled up with a fractured pelvis," Wells said.
"Leah, Trent's wife, nursed her back to health and did all the rehabilitation."
Shim made her comeback in mid-April when Wells' grand-daughter Chloe rode her to victory in a Hobart maiden.
"She's kept running into bad luck since then but she is only learning," the trainer said.
"We decided she needed a strong rider so we turned to Brendon and she's done a good job today giving weight to older horses.
"She's quite a good filly but I think she's probably looking for 1400m now."
McCoull had only four rides at the meeting and, as is becoming his habit, he got away to a flying start with wins in the first two races.
He opened the program with an all-the-way win on Creative Licence in the Maiden Plate.
The three-year-old gelding was having his first start for McCoull's partner Imogen Miller after two runs for Alex Rae in Victoria.
He is out of an unraced So You Think mare who sold for $300,000 as a yearling.
Boom galloper Moveforlex - labelled by jockey David Pires as potentially Tasmania's next big thing - continued on his winning way in the 1600m Class 1 Handicap.
As was the case when he scored first-up four weeks earlier, the margin wasn't great but he kept finding under pressure to hold out stablemate Banca Glee and Dutch Action.
Moveforlex was bought by Brunton Racing for $240,000 at the 2021 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale.
The powerful Gary Johnson kennel will have six of the eight runners in the inaugural $7000 Kings V Queens Tasbred final at Mowbray on Monday night.
Leith-based Johnson and his wife Robyn will be represented by three of the main fancies, Buckle Up Elise, Buckle Up Eli and Buckle Up Avery, as well as Buckle Up Aria, Buckle Up Ginna and Buckle Up Bahati at longer odds.
Their chances of winning are greatly enhanced by the withdrawal of Neil 'Em Fencer who would have been a warm favourite.
The Kings V Queens concept was designed to have two heats - one for the males and one for the females.
However due to a lack of male nominations, it was altered to a one-off final.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
