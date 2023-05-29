Much like self driving trucks, cars and trains, the future of shipping is sailing towards autonomous use, something the Australian Maritime College at the University of Tasmania is constantly exploring.
Manager defence and autonomous systems at the AMC Chris White said the technology existed on different levels.
"On a near-coastal level we've been doing AMC training on both surface and subsurface autonomy since 2017," Mr White said.
"As you start getting to larger ships, like the blue water ocean going, that's more in development.
"The capabilities certainly exist, we have software that we can operate in that environment through our simulators at the maritime college; so it's here and now in some contexts and developing in others."
He said in terms of complete autonomy, vessels still needed a human for programming and getting it into the water.
"Whilst it's doing its mission it's autonomous, and in larger autonomous ships they're still being looked at by a person from a remote control centre."
Like their four-wheeled land counterparts, trust within the community still proposed an issue with autonomous vessels.
"There's actually a trusted autonomous systems cooperative research area at the moment that's looking at exactly that," Mr White said.
"Some of the trust is not a lot different than what currently exists in auto pilot and remote data connections to ships.
"When we start looking at completely unmanned ships that need to take action to avoid collision, there is an element of trust there that needs to be proven to know that they are going to respond the right way."
Besides trust, Mr White said another barrier to autonomy was the current engineering in most diesel ships required people on board for regular maintenance.
"They're set up to require people to be on board to do rounds like open and close valves, so from an engineering perspective, having an unmanned engine room is something that a normal ship can't do," Mr White said.
"You'd need a redesigned ship that maybe runs on electrical power where valves can be operated remotely."
He said in terms of testing, Tasmania was lucky in that it had nine remote areas that allowed them to test autonomous technologies.
"We have a really diverse geography, for example one of the areas in Lake Sinclair, is one of the deepest points over 180 metres deep."
"From an underwater technology perspective, it allows you pretty much to get to the continental shelf, but in a six meter boat and back in time for lunch."
He said it was hard to say when autonomous vessels would become a normal trend, but that they were already operating around the world.
"There's certainly a lot of people using them for hydrographic outcomes to map the seabed, because robots are great at repeating the same thing over and over again," he said.
"They're already here and they'll be taken up more and more."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
