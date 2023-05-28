Sexual assault support organisation Laurel House welcomed measures targeting registered sex offenders funded in the recent budget, however chief executive Kathryn Fordyce says there is still "much work to be done".
A total of $3.2 million has been allocated to initiatives consisting of employing five new investigators to monitor those on the sex offender register and a new disclosure program.
Under the new program, parents and guardians will be able to ask police if somebody who has regular unsupervised access with their child is on the register.
Ms Fordyce said the new measures were welcomed by the not-for-profit, however the scourge of child sexual abuse would not be stamped out without a concerted effort.
"Laurel House is supportive of the work that's going on and the continued discussion that takes place and the government are having around making child sexual sexual abuse visible in our community," she said.
"There is much work to be done as we know from the Tasmanian Commission of Inquiry.
"As well as the multi-disciplinary centres, this change to the community offender registration process will allow us to continue to have some of those conversations."
The Laurel House CEO said there was still plenty of scope to further engage parents and guardians about child sexual abuse, particularly as it remained a "taboo" topic of conversation.
"Child sexual abuse is something that is still taboo," Ms Fordyce said.
"It is difficult for people to talk openly about the experience, what did it look like in terms of how a perpetrator got access to a young person, how did they groom them and how did they groom the adults around them."
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood said the new officers, falling under the Family and Sexual Violence command, would ease the workload of other branches.
Legislation to enact the new disclosure program is still being drafted, and Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said police were still determining best practices to handle information requests.
"That's a piece of work Tasmania Police will undertake in relation to how we respond to those inquiries and whether that person is on the register or not," he said.
"What information is appropriate to provide to the person inquiring and what other support that person might be needing.
"It might be a referral to another government agency, or it might be there are investigations needing to be undertaken."
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the measures would be "targeted" and avoid "carelessness" while putting victims first.
"Tasmania Police have a really critical job protecting Tasmanian children and victims of crime," Mr Ellis said.
"We know that sadly, particularly in the case of sex offences, that there is a there's a high rate of recidivism.
"We need to make sure that we're doing all that we can to monitor and safeguard people when sex offenders are back in the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.