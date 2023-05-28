The Examiner
Laurel House has welcomed measures funded in the Tasmanian Budget

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Laurel House CEO Kathryn Fordyce and Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood discussed new measures targeting registered sex offenders. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Laurel House CEO Kathryn Fordyce and Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood discussed new measures targeting registered sex offenders. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Sexual assault support organisation Laurel House welcomed measures targeting registered sex offenders funded in the recent budget, however chief executive Kathryn Fordyce says there is still "much work to be done".

