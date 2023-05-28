Hundreds gathered at Inveresk on Sunday to show their support for those suffering from multiple sclerosis through the annual MS Walk, Run and Roll event.
The fundraiser, hosted by MS Plus, raises money for vital MS services and research towards finding a cure for the disease.
MS Plus chief executive officer John Blewonski said the Launceston leg of the fundraiser had raised almost $40,000.
"We've got 300 participants this year which is brilliant," Mr Blewonski said.
"Collectively around Australia, we've raised a million dollars through these events which fund both support services for people living with MS and of course, the research into finding a cure."
He said while the fundraising was important, it also brought awareness to the disease.
"It's a known fact that there are approximately 33,000 Australians living with MS and roughly one in three people in Australia know somebody impacted by the disease," Mr Blewonski said.
"It touches a lot of lives and events like these are really around awareness and trying to understand the disease."
According to MS Australia, MS is the most common acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults, often between the ages of 20 to 40.
Multiple sclerosis attacks the body's own immune system mistakenly, and attacks and damages the fatty material - called myelin - around the nerves which results in a range of symptoms.
Mr Blewonski said besides fundraising, MS Plus offered peer support programs for people with MS to support others who are diagnosed.
"Particularly it's for the newly diagnosed to who can be very apprehensive about what lies ahead of them, we put them in touch with correct information, education groups, and the like," Mr Blewonski said.
Runner Damian French said he and his mates created a team of 29 people after one of his friends was diagnosed with MS.
"We're just trying to get donations and make a difference for him, we've raised about $5000," Mr French said.
Mr Blewonski said the event would not have been possible without the help of volunteers.
"They do a magnificent job, we have about 1500 volunteers that support our activities throughout the year and we greatly appreciate them," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.