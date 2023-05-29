This June is Hand Therapy Awareness Week, a week designed to place a spotlight on hand and upper limb injuries in the workplace.
Safe Work Australia statistics show that the wrist and hand were the most common site of injury, with almost 38 per cent of all work-related hospitalisations in Australia.
Health Nest Launceston occupational therapist Yvette Ladner is an accredited hand therapist who specialises in restoring hand and wrist function.
"I recently treated Russell, a 72-year-old, who was bitten by a dog while working. He suffered trauma to the forearm and wrist that involved injuries to cartilage, tendons, and nerves," she said.
"Russell received wound care at the time of the injury, but the full extent of the damage to his wrist was not discovered until later when symptoms persisted, and he was referred for imaging and then a surgeon to repair a nerve, tendon, and ligament.
"Following surgery, Russell was referred to me by the surgeon and was reviewed weekly - initially for wound, oedema, and pain management, provision of a custom thermoplastic splint, and progression of exercises to assist with rehabilitation of movement, nerve recovery, and desensitisation, and strength."
Ms Ladner said the complexity of the hand played an important role when performing a task of increasing difficulty.
"When clients use their hands to get dressed, eat, touch, gesture, or communicate, they are performing very complex movements. Limitations of motion or even a small scar can affect a person's life in profound ways," she said.
"There are 27 bones in the hand compared to just three in the leg. These bones are moved by over 30 muscles, all working in unison to provide smooth, coordinated movements. Fingers and hands are complex and require expertise when they are injured or not working well.
"Russell continued to see me for hand therapy for reviews every two to three weeks and has made significant progress with his functional use of the right arm over nine months."
Ms Ladner highlighted the importance of hands in everyday functioning and the difficulty of the healing process.
"Our hands do so much for us. They are capable of a wide variety of functions, including touching, grasping, feeling, holding, manipulating, caressing, and more. They are a vitally important part of who we are and how we see ourselves," she said.
"Often, recovery takes time, depending on how severe the injury is.
"Russell was unable to hold a coffee cup, plate, toothbrush, turn doorknobs or complete household tasks without pain and can now use the whipper snipper, mower, and digging fork in his yard, can tolerate a full day weeding/gardening and is completing normal daily household tasks.
"At our clinic Health Nest in Launceston, we rehabilitate and restore function in patients that may have experienced a workplace injury, a sporting injury, or conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome or arthritis, and it is incredibly rewarding."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
