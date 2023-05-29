IT'S A shame our statutes are gone from the mall. I'm not sure how people could have tripped on them as they were easy to see (bar people with vision problems).
But now they are gone, definitely some more greenery, and some shade, maybe a middle of the mall cafe like they have in Brisbane. Or some street art.
Just something to make the mall attractive, but it needs to be eye catching.
Can't wait to see what the council chooses to do.
Debbie Hancock, Prospect Vale
The thylacines could have remained in the mall if they were placed on a tiered structure so as to eliminate the trip hazard and to provide a mixture of art and plant life.
The mall could do with some more eateries to give it some life.
Kay Combourn, East Launceston
The mall is a good place for the thylacine statutes, but grouped on a plinth where people can't trip over them. When they were located in Civic Square there was no problem, but a bigger plinth in the mall would be needed for the larger collection
Ian Kershaw, Summerhill
Regarding the thylacines, my problem was that they were a trip hazard, made worse by people's eyes glued to their mobile phones. Create a raised environment for them similar to that next to the Town Hall.
I love the pigs in the Rundle Street Mall in Adelaide - big enough such that their presence was not a hazard.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
AS A kid on the North-West Coast in the 1950s, then via the North to Hobart before returning North about 1980, I reckon I have a vague understanding of footy in Tasmania!
The intensity with which the NW towns supported their local team in the 50s and 60s was inspiring! Longford and Scottsdale enjoyed similar support in the NTFA with support for the city teams being less intense! With only New Norfolk being "country" - the TFL didn't enjoy such local team passion.
So, the State League was invented but with a Southern bias, it was doomed to failure as Hobart appears to consider themselves to be "much more cultural" than those of the North.
Now, with the AFL finally accepting that Tasmanian is a part of Australia, it can only be hoped that the NWFU and the (old) NTFA might return to their original state. The NWFU might add Circular Head to replace Cooee for an 8 team competition. The NTFA could add Prospect, Meander and George Town to the original teams (Longford, Scottsdale, Launceston, North Launceston, City - South) for a similar 8 team list.
The Southerners could please themselves but might add Huonville and Lauderdale to the original teams (New Norfolk, Glenorchy, North Hobart, Clarence, Hobart and Sandy Bay) again a similar 8-team competition?
Then have a State final as in the 1960s.With each region having an equal hierarchy, the selection of a truly State Team might be possible.
Robert Clark, Longford
IN A time of financial stringency, (we all know this by rising interest rates) many governments across Australia are running up extremely large debts. The state governments persistence with the stadium, in times such as these, is at odds with public sentiment and good common sense.
Already there is an additional $100 million to be added for the removal of a wastewater treatment plant. As with many projects there is the expectancy of a cost blow out, to say nothing of the penalties if it is not constructed on time. It is business and citizen mortgage holders, to say nothing of the disadvantaged who will bear the cost of this extravagance in higher interest rates.
Just what the total national debt of all the states and federal government has never collectively been reported; for it must be substantive for interest rates to continue to rise.
Neil White, Riverside
THE motion to amend the state's planning scheme to allow councils to prohibit the listing of whole properties for short-stay accommodation failed because of the hard-hearted Liberals and our two quasi-Liberals who were against it. It was a humane and logical attempt to ease the worst renting crisis in recent memory, and you blocked it. Shame on you all!
John Biggs, Mt Nelson
