The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Adelaide Crows' John Olsen says Macquarie Point stadium is 'deal of the century'

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide Crows chairman John Olsen said Tasmania's deal was better than Adelaide received for its stadium upgrade. Picture supplied
Adelaide Crows chairman John Olsen said Tasmania's deal was better than Adelaide received for its stadium upgrade. Picture supplied

An acclaimed AFL stalwart believes Tasmania has been given the "blueprint to succeed" with its AFL team and Macquarie Point stadium agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.