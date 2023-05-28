An acclaimed AFL stalwart believes Tasmania has been given the "blueprint to succeed" with its AFL team and Macquarie Point stadium agreement.
In a recent radio interview, Adelaide Crows chairman John Olsen said Tasmania's deal was better than Adelaide received for its stadium upgrade, on the same day anti-Macquarie Point stadium protests were held in Launceston.
"I think you've got the deal of the century," he said.
"We redeveloped Adelaide Oval at a cost of about $535 million a decade ago, which would equate to approximately the cost of the Macquarie Point stadium.
"We got $30 million from the federal government towards that stadium. You've got $240 million, eight times what we received.
"Not only that, you've had the federal and state governments make a contribution for upgrading stadiums on the northern end of Tasmania; all up, something like $670 million worth of external funds will flow to Tasmania over the next decade.
"What the AFL has done, in my view, has given you a blueprint to succeed.
"The fact that you've got this external funding to the quantum that you have is something that really needs to be balanced in the debate."
A career politician who was Premier of South Australia for five years, Mr Olsen, said Tasmanians should see the social and economic benefits of the deal.
"There's talk about it being a political football. Well, I can tell you in Adelaide, the redevelopment of Adelaide Oval was a hot political football," he said.
"It was a role reversal then. Of course, it was a Labor state government that proposed it and a liberal opposition that opposed it, and we had an enormous debate in South Australia.
"Despite all that public criticism, today, people have embraced this oval and its redevelopment as a really important part of the infrastructure of South Australia and what it has led.
"It's a 365-day business, and that's why the AFL has said a new stadium brings a whole new economic stimulus, and that underpins the success of an AFL team.
"And the other aspect of this is Aussie rules footy brings junior level, school level, healthy lifestyle for young kids working with teammates and team spirit.
"That's the sort of thing that is a by-product of a footy team and AFL footy team in your state."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
