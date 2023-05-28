The Tassie Devils sides had dramatically differing fortunes in Ballarat on Sunday with the ladder-leading boys suffering just their second defeat before a dominant win for the girls.
Despite a Talent League record of 5-1 going into the game against ninth-placed GWV Rebels at Mars Stadium, the boys went down 3.6 (24) to 7.17 (59).
Max Mapley, Arie Shoenmaker and Ely Blizzard kicked first-quarter goals to give the Devils a 16-point lead, but Jeromey Webberley's side failed to kick another goal.
The team was missing Allies members Colby McKercher, Jack Callinan, Thomas Beaumont, Heath Ollington and James Leake.
Launceston defender Schoenmaker, who played in last year's futures game before the AFL grand final, came in for his first game of the season along with teammate Tiernan McCormack, Longford's Rocky Barron and North Launceston's Dom Pitt.
Saturday's results had seen Northern Knights 11.9 (75) defeat Oakleigh Chargers 6.7 (43) while Gippsland Power 7.7 (49) went down to Calder Cannons 15.10 (100).
The seventh-placed girls picked up their fourth win of the campaign, keeping Rebels goalless to half-time and running out 8.6 (54) to 2.5 (17) winners.
Candice Belbin made a strong return as Georgia Clark, Mia Anderson and Grace White kicked first-quarter goals.
A dominant first half by Devils saw Mackenzie Ford leading the inside brigade and Ava Read dangerous up forward as White took her tally to three by the main break.
Rebels rallied after the break although Anderson and Jorja Haberle impressed for the Devils.
Ruck Tunisha Kikoak had her best game of the season with Sophie Strong, Belbin and Eva Downie strong contributors in the 37-point win.
On Saturday, Gippsland Power 5.3 (33) lost to Calder Cannons 6.4 (40) while the Northern Knights 0.3 (3) were soundly beaten by Oakleigh Chargers 8.14 (62).
