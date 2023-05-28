UPDATE: 12.40pm, May 28:
Investigators have released more details about the late-night crash on the Tasman Highway at Cambridge, which killed a 45-year-old Oakdowns man.
Police say the vehicle in question was a Mitsubushi van, which crashed into a sign at the Tasmania Golf Course and burst into flames.
Inspector Gary Williams said the incident made for a tragic addition to the road toll.
"This was an extremely confronting scene for the emergency service workers who attended, and wellbeing support over the coming days," Inspector Williams said.
Investigators have appealed for any witnesses, or those with dash camera footage of the van driving on the Tasman Highway near the golf club to come forward.
Information can be provided by calling Tasmania Police on 131 444 and quoting ESCAD400-27052023.
EARLIER:
Police have confirmed a man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at Cambridge on Saturday, May 27.
Emergency service crews were called to the scene of the crash, near the Tasmania Golf Club, about 11.20pm that evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was reduced to one lane for much of the night.
As of 3.40am on Sunday, May 28 police crash investigators were still at the site.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner, and police say their thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.