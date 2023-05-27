Police have confirmed a man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at Cambridge on Saturday, May 27.
Emergency service crews were called to the scene of the crash, near the Tasmania Golf Club, about 11.20pm that evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was reduced to one lane for much of the night.
As of 3.40am on Sunday, May 28 police crash investigators were still at the site.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner, and police say their thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
More to come.
