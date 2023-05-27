Weekly wrap: Good debt, bad debt and why not all budgets are the same

This week was budget week. Our goal at the Examiner this year was to provide comprehensive coverage to our readers but not bore you with endless jargon and political speak.
I reckon we succeeded, especially if the opinion of a gentleman wearing a Hawks jumper at the Sports Garden Hotel is anything to go by. Spotting my 'Examiner' lanyard, he said, "This debt is worrying, but it's good news about the hospital spending." When I commented on his succinct wrap-up of the state budget, he winked and said, "Well, I read it on your website."
The Hawk supporter must have read our Hobart Bureau chief Matt Maloney's piece on the government's commitment of $115.3 million over four years towards the redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital.
He probably also read Saul Eslake's assessment of Tasmania's net debt situation.
All this budget talk had me musing on busting the myth that state and federal budgets are the same as household budgets. Let me know what you think.
We welcomed Hamish Geale back to our newsroom this week after the birth of his second child. Hamish tells us Launceston is still experiencing big-money property sales despite rising interest rates and a drop-off in mainland buyers. It is a fascinating read.
We said goodbye to Alison Foletta this week. But before she left, she reported on Andrea Dawkins' play for Launceston mayor.
Our fearless court reporter Nick Clark told us more interesting evidence from Shane Barker's murder trial this week. Naturally, our readers are eager to know more detail, and Nick is providing all the evidence as it is revealed.
Well, that's it from me this week. I am off to explore more Launceston houses as my wife and I try to find a place to call home.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
