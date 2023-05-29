The Irene Phelps Youth Art Competition and Exhibition has returned in 2023, with young people across the West Tamar region invited to submit their work.
Funded by the Irene Phelps Charitable Trust, the competition was held for the first time in 2022 when more than 40 entries were received, and 200 residents cast their votes for the People's Choice awards.
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl said she and other councillors looked forward to seeing the region's budding artists turn in their works, which have to meet this year's theme of 'happiness'.
"We look forward to once again hosting the Irene Phelps Youth Art Competition and Exhibition after it was so well received by the local community in 2022," she said.
The competition is open to students attending Beaconsfield Primary, Exeter Primary, or Exeter High Schools, as well as those being home schooled in the West Tamar region.
Primary school students must be in years five or six, and high school students can be in years seven through ten.
There is also an open category for people aged 16-25 years old that live in the postcodes 7270, 7275 and 7276.
Judging will be carried out by an external panel, and along with the best three works a Mayor's award and a People's Choice award will be selected from each category.
Entries close on Thursday, July 27 and people's choice voting will take place from 6-9pm on Thursday August 3 when the exhibition is opened to the public.
In 2022, the top prizes in each of the three categories were awarded to Chloe White, Isabella Topperwien and Charlize Warren.
For more details, or to enter, head to the West Tamar Youth website.
