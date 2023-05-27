The Examiner
Tasmanian cyclist Nathan Earle leading way in Tour of Japan

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 28 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:34am
Nathan Earle winning on Mount Fuji. Picture Twitter
Tasmanian cyclist Nathan Earle has given an emotional reaction to the victory which ended an injury-plagued year and put him on the brink of a successful defence of his Tour of Japan title.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

