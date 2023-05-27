Tasmanian cyclist Nathan Earle has given an emotional reaction to the victory which ended an injury-plagued year and put him on the brink of a successful defence of his Tour of Japan title.
The Hobart veteran conquered the country's infamous Mount Fuji on stage six, winning by 34 seconds to give him the overall lead of a race he also won last year.
The victory came 11 years after his first stage win in the race.
"Hard to find the words," Earle said on Instagram.
"It's been an epic nine-month journey to this victory, full of adversity, uncertainty, pain, tears, determination and so so much hard work.
"Without the love and care of my family I couldn't have had the drive and resilience required to achieve this.
"Without my special friends who always check in on me and lift my spirits, providing me the energy to keep pushing.
"Without my team and teammates who have been in my corner the whole way with their trust, belief and support, giving me the time I needed to get my body working properly again.
"Without my coach and all those who helped me with my recovery medical/rebab in Japan and home in Tasmania."
Riding for Japanese team UKYO, Earle finished 13th on the 107.5-kilometre seventh stage at Sagamihara to retain a 45-second lead over Ben Dyball (Victoire Hiroshima) with one 112km stage remaining around Tokyo.
The 34-year-old Earle is in his 16th season as a pro cyclist, having risen to the elite WorldTour level with Team Sky in 2014-15.
Launceston's Liam Johnston (Trinity Racing) is also destined for a top-10 finish, sitting ninth at 3:03.
The 20-year-old finished second on the opening-stage individual time trial.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
