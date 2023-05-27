Cavaliers have overcome a succession of injuries to their defensive unit to overrun Devon at the Silverdome in the Tasmanian Netball League.
The Cavs' injury list was prohibitive leading into the match; captain Shelby Miller was out with COVID, Keely Atkinson was also sick and Eunice Kidmas had a shoulder injury.
This was added to Deanna Wadley, who was also out of action after she was confirmed to have broken her tibia, fibula and femur as well as rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament in last week's match against South East Suns.
With multiple 19-and-under replacements entering the fold, the hosts were initially placed on the back foot, trailing 15-11 at the first break.
Cavaliers won every quarter from there, however, with the final scores of 46-37 bringing a smile to the face of relieved coach Dannie Carstens.
"We know what to expect every time from Devon. They just play a really good brand of one-on-one tight netball," she said.
"It's a type of a game that we were always going to have to grind out and we did that."
Carstens credited the club's development system for the performance, which allowed both the open and 19-and-under teams to claim wins on Saturday.
"I think we're really lucky in our space that we've got such talent in our 19s program, more than half of them have had state and national experience, which really helps," she said.
Northern Hawks were down South as they took on South East Suns in Sorell. The league-leaders won in commanding fashion and broke the ton in the process, with scores finishing 100-24.
The Hawks' first match away from the Silverdome for more than a month was led by co-captain Ash Mawer, who scored 63 goals, with the reigning premiers' winning streak now sitting at 29.
