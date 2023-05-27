Exiting Tasmanian tourism boss Luke Martin has been revealed as the new chief executive of Salmon Tasmania.
Mr Martin spent 12 years as Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania's chief executive before stepping down last week.
He will finish with the TICT on June 30 and begin his new role on July 3.
"Just like tourism, aquaculture is one of Tasmania's competitive strengths, and we should be very proud of the industry that so many Tasmanians have built," Mr Martin said.
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to look at the industry with fresh eyes."
Mr Martin replaces Sue Grau, who was appointed to the role in February 2022.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
