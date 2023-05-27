Bridport have won their first match since returning to NTFA division one after opponents Evandale missed a shot after the siren.
With final scores 11.7 (73) to 11.5 (71), the Seagulls' faithful likely had their nails completely bitten off as they celebrated the landmark win back in the clubrooms.
In a see-sawing affair, the Eagles got out to an early lead before Bridport kicked six majors in the second term to lead at the main break. Evandale responded with five of their own in the third though, meaning the Seagulls were trailing by 10 at the last change.
Bridport coach Andrew Philpott was thrilled the club were able to get a win on the board.
"We're officially back now," he proclaimed.
"You could feel everyone around the ground taking a big breath. Normally I would have been over the moon jumping around, but I just felt so much relief when it missed, because it's been tough six weeks."
Liam Arnold, William McBride, Liam Chorley, Scott Fenton, Joseph Robinson and Matthew Taylor were the Seagulls' leading contributors.
The home crowd were likely less impressed in Perth as they saw their team go down in an upset loss to Old Launcestonians.
Having won their first six matches, the Magpies were stunned by a six-goal second term which set up OLs' 14.8 (92) to 12.8 (80) victory.
Coach Mark Edwards was measured in his praise for his squad.
"It's pleasing that we finally got some reward for all the efforts that the boys have been putting in," he said.
OLs' best on the day were Zach Gardner, Joshua Harris, Campbell Fraser, Matthew Spohn, Chae Evans and Jack Wise.
Elsewhere, Lilydale beat East Coast 11.10 (76) to 5.4 (34), St Pats defeated Meander Valley 18.26 (134) to 4.5 (29) and Old Scotch thumped UTAS 24.16 (160) to 1.3 (9).
