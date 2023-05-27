South Launceston have claimed their second win since promotion to NTFAW premier following a strong last quarter in a wind-affected match against Scottsdale at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs, who experienced a shock loss to previously win-less Launceston in the last round, were level with the Magpies at the last change, but kicked four goals in the final quarter with the breeze firmly behind them as scores finished 7.4 (46) to 3.4 (22).
Coach Aaron Viney was pleased with how his side set themselves up for the result with strong performances when playing into the wind.
"I mentioned to the girls, it's not going to be the breeze that wins it for us, we're going to go both ways, so the third quarter we knew we just had to hang in there," he said.
"I told them it's not about just going all-out defence, we've got to attack because we knew we could score into the breeze.
"When scores were level, we knew that we probably had a little bit of run left in the last quarter, but we still had to work really hard and attack in the last quarter."
South ended a stretch of three straight defeats, a period which Viney was pleased to have come out of.
"Last week was disappointing because we knew that was a winnable game, so we just put that behind us and hit the reset button this week and to the girls' credit, they did that," he said.
"They didn't dwell on the loss last week and we know our best footy can match it with any club in the competition."
Elsewhere, Bridgenorth despatched a weakened Old Launcestonians outfit who were missing 12 players from their line-up.
The Parrots kicked multiple goals in each quarter, with the final scores 11.14 (80) to 0.2 (2).
Phoebe Ketchell, Jenna Griffiths, Maddison Dunn, Courtney Sharman, Alice Robinson and Teagan Hodgetts were their best.
Also in action were Old Scotch, who were too good for Launceston at Windsor Park in their 10.7 (67) to 0.3 (3) victory.
