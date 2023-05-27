The Examiner
NTFAW premier: South Launceston bounce back to beat Scottsdale

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 27 2023 - 5:13pm
Old Scotch's India Viney smothers a kick from Launceston's Tiffany Weynburg at Windsor Park. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston have claimed their second win since promotion to NTFAW premier following a strong last quarter in a wind-affected match against Scottsdale at Youngtown Oval.

