The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

TSL: Mitch Thorp 'disappointed' as North Hobart defeat Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 27 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vice-captain Ryan Tyrrell snapped a goal late as Launceston went down by one point. Picture by Sarah Cocker
Vice-captain Ryan Tyrrell snapped a goal late as Launceston went down by one point. Picture by Sarah Cocker

A last-gasp effort from Launceston would not be enough as North Hobart came away one-point winners over the reigning premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.