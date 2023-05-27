A last-gasp effort from Launceston would not be enough as North Hobart came away one-point winners over the reigning premiers.
Down by seven, a snap from Ryan Tyrrell gave the Blues a chance at a late comeback but they were unable to get a clearance and the 11.13 (79) to 11.12 (78) score was final.
The lead changed plenty of times throughout the contest, including twice in the final quarter as the Demons collected their first win over the Blues since 2017 - when they were known as Hobart City.
Coach Mitch Thorp was left to rue his side's poor performance by foot.
"I was bitterly disappointed by our kicking skills, we just kept giving the ball back to North Hobart and they out-tackled us and we didn't deserve to win," he said.
"Our skill efficiency was as poor as I've seen and you don't win too many games when you keep turning it over in dangerous parts of the ground."
Despite what the coach viewed as a below-par performance, the visiting Blues were in the game for the entire day.
North Hobart got the jump in the opening minutes of the first three quarters, kicking the first two goals of each but the Blues battled to stay in the contest.
Goals to Liam Jones and Isaac Hyatt had them in the lead by four at quarter-time and they maintained that at the main break as Hyatt piled on two more and Peter Hudson Medal leader Jake Hinds joined the list.
The Demons' three-goal-to-one third term flipped the momentum but the Blues kicked the first two of the last through Jones and Bailey Gillow to get back in front.
That would be the last time of the day the Blues had the ascendancy despite goals from the Hinds brothers and Tyrell's last-gasp snap as Jack McCulloch kicked two of his three goals with the game on the line.
McCulloch's fellow tall Nick Jackson booted two, as did zippy roving duo Josh Hilder and Josch Bingham.
In positive signs for the Blues, the return of Jobi Harper from his firefighting duties was fruitful as the co-skipper had 31 disposals and "tried his hardest" to get the four points.
Thorp also praised the game of Hyatt, who made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in 2020 before injury and illness slowed things down in recent years.
