New work from artist Carlene Bullock on display at Poatina Tree Art Gallery

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
One of artist Carlene Bullock's coastal inspired pieces on display at Poatina Tree Art Gallery. Picture supplied
One of artist Carlene Bullock's coastal inspired pieces on display at Poatina Tree Art Gallery. Picture supplied

New works from Launceston artist Carlene Bullock were unveiled at the Poatina Tree Art Gallery this week.

