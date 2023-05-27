New works from Launceston artist Carlene Bullock were unveiled at the Poatina Tree Art Gallery this week.
The new body of work titled Frequent Visits is a collection of watercolour based paintings, inspired by Tasmania's coastline.
Originally a ceramic artist, Ms Bullock was drawn to watercolour in the 1980s.
"Watercolour was very, very popular then and everyone wanted to learn it," Ms Bullock said.
"I didn't paint because I was a potter when I trained as an art teacher then, but there was a real resurgence and interest in watercolour and thought I wanted to learn to paint."
She said she enjoyed the speed of watercolour painting.
"It's quicker, I'm a slow moving person but the speed of watercolour appeals to me."
"With oil and acrylics you seem to have to labour over it, whereas with watercolour, if you stuff it up you throw the piece of paper away or turn it over and start on the back."
She said she titled the work Frequent Visits as homage to her outings with friends who often visit the same places to paint.
"I find beaches more appealing than other things," Ms Bullock said.
"I've worked with some wonderful teachers and they've had enthusiasm for watercolour, it infects us all and makes it really interesting."
A total of 15 pieces will be on display at Poatina for the exhibition, which runs now until July 2.
